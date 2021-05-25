AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Posts Earnings Results

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,158,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AZRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.