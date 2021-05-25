Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $165.33 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $166.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

