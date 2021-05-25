Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $299.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.44. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

