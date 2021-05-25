Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been taking steps to strengthen its position in the pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space. It has been developing new products, advancing digital capabilities, optimizing supply chain, and focusing on marketing activities. Impressively, these endeavors aided the company to continue with its stellar performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Management now envisions fiscal 2021 earnings per share to be at or above $2.25. The updated outlook includes the benefit of robust performance in the first half of fiscal 2021 and anticipated investments in capacity expansion, brand building and e-commerce to drive sustainable growth. However, increase in labor and freight costs as well as higher key commodity prices remain headwinds.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,952. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

