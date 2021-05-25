Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 48,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,929,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $684.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

