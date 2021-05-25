Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.58

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

