The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske lowered shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

DDRLF remained flat at $$41.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

