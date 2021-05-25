Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.93

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.93 and last traded at C$13.64, with a volume of 82985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.15.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,191.40.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.