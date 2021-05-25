AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 168,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,390,093 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

