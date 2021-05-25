Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 6.1%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 12,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 727,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.