CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $62.79

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.79, but opened at $65.39. CVR Partners shares last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $693.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
