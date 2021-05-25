CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $62.79

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.79, but opened at $65.39. CVR Partners shares last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $693.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

