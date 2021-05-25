The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,967. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,486,777. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

