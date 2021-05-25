iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,540 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.89. The stock had a trading volume of 190,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216,146. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $146.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

