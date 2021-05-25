Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

