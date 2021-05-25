Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.14. 12,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,908. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $121.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,684,000 after acquiring an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.