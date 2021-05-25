SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SLG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,130. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

