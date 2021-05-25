DecentBet Price Down 50.1% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $240,653.79 and $176.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.55 or 0.00937853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.29 or 0.10050285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

