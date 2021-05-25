Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.1% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.56% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $50,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. 920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

