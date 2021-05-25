Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $20.16 Million Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares during the period. Luminex makes up 4.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 1.34% of Luminex worth $20,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Luminex by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 559,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMNX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,161. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

