Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 808.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $61.93. 1,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,157. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $211,702 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

