Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 1.5% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

