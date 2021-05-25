BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.23% of The TJX Companies worth $5,766,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

