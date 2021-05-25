Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 19,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,720. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.