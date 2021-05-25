Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 118,185 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Kilroy Realty worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

KRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,579. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.91%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

