First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$38.50

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.34.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.59 and a beta of 2.02.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.