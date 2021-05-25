Insider Buying: Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) Director Acquires 119,900 Shares of Stock

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) Director Brad Horwitz bought 119,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$264,307.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,174,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,793,882.23.

Trilogy International Partners stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,966. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.53. Trilogy International Partners Inc. has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.11.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRL shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

