Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.950-4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,635. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

