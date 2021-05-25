Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 20,445 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Equinix worth $61,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

Equinix stock traded up $9.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $732.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,840. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $710.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $702.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

