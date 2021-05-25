Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,789 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1,228.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 893,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. 75,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.