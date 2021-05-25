Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for 1.3% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $61,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

EQIX traded up $9.48 on Tuesday, hitting $732.78. 3,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $702.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 158.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

