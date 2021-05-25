Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 235,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVH remained flat at $$36.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 33,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,714. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

