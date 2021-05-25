Securian Asset Management Inc Has $22.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,247 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,314. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

