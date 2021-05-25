PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20,658.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $199.45. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,091. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.