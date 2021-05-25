Capital Square LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 163,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

