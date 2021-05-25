Capital Square LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 181,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,529,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $85.32. 6,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,061. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.