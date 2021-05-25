Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $582.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $656,074.28 and approximately $582.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00067923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.00940740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.36 or 0.10032023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

