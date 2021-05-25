Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $582.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $656,074.28 and $582.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

