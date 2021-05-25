National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. 4,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

