Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Hits $45.07 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $45.07 million and $286,347.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,503.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.25 or 0.06864036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $690.23 or 0.01840452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.00465660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00201662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.75 or 0.00636617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00451277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00365619 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,326,234 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

