Contrasting Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

57.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oportun Financial and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -5.17% -5.86% -1.05% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $98.38, indicating a potential downside of 29.74%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Upstart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.00 -$45.08 million ($1.08) -19.37 Upstart $233.42 million 46.13 $5.98 million N/A N/A

Upstart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Summary

Upstart beats Oportun Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.