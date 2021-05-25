Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading 4.9% Higher

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.66. 844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,190,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,646,967 shares of company stock worth $108,142,861. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

