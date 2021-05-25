Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 3.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Root traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 10,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,015,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROOT. Bank of America started coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $4,105,186 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth $145,463,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth $33,534,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth $35,987,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth $26,316,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

