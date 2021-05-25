Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,793 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $852.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

