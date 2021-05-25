Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 22,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,446,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $153,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.