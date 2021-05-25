CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 61,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,660,895 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $16.73.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.50 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $18,465,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 217.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,660,000 after buying an additional 1,912,127 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $16,165,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

