BOMB (BOMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $210,122.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004372 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $210,122.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,716.36 or 1.00567623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,624 coins and its circulating supply is 905,836 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BOMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.