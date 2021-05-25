New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. 45,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,002,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Get New Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.