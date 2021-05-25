Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of HEPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,059. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

