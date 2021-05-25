FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at $3,014,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $78.79. 1,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,701. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

