PRW Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,500 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Stringer Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. 12,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,714. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.